Edison High School students take part in 'Women in Manufacturing Day'

Women make up about a third of the manufacturing workforce in the U.S.Female students from Edison High School got a real life look at manufacturing in the Valley."They're making a wheelchair arm and they use real precise tools, which I really like. I like power tools, big stuff like that, it makes me happy," said Edison High student Christina Gomez.Christina Gomez was one of 75 Fresno Unified students that took part in the "Women in Manufacturing Day" and got to visit local businesses.The girls got an inside look at Total Concept Enterprises, which manufactures parts for wheelchairs on site.Employees use CNC machines and other equipment to make just the perfect part.Total Concept Enterprises' president Liz Limon has been in manufacturing for 20 plus years and showed the girls the processes they go through."I think the message I want to make sure they take with them is that there is absolutely nothing that they can't do. Everything they see today here they are more than capable to do themselves," Limon said.Students heard from the Society of Women Engineers and got advice from other professionals."It's not just being on the floor and lifting heavy items, its technology is involved now, seeing more women take roles and not just working in them, but as business owners," said Genelle Taylor Kumpe, San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance Executive Director.The San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing helped organize the event, which featured about five different manufacturers in the Valley from make everything workout leotards to windows and more.Work which inspired many young ladies."It's definitely challenging knowing there's not a lot of women but it's encouraging to pursue it more and prove the statistics wrong." Christina Gomez/Edison high studentAs for Gomez, she has plans to attend Fresno State or Cal Poly San Luis Obispo next fall and major in engineering.This is first women in manufacturing day for Fresno Unified and the San Joaquin valley manufacturing alliance. organizers say they're looking forward to hosting the event again.