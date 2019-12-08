Electric Christmas Parade lights up streets of Old Town Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club is once again lighting up the streets with the Clovis Children's Electric Christmas Parade.It's a normal sight to see thousands of people lined up every year to see local marching bands, cheer squads, classic cars, and the amazing lights.With the fear of rain, many people opted out this year, and fewer people went early to hold their spots.A lot of the bands didn't participate this year because they were fearful their instruments would get wet and ruined.For some, however, they wouldn't dream of missing it."I bring my kids every year, bring them their little burritos and their hot cocoa, it's like a family tradition," said Connie Espinoza."They throw like treats out to catch, and it's like my most favorite thing to do," said Lorenzo Espinoza.The parade went on as planned, and organizers say the only way it would've been canceled is if there were severe thunderstorms.