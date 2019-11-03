Event provides veterans with free dental care in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Madera Dental Society gave back to our veterans Saturday morning.Dental providers and assistants provided services such as fillings, extractions and oral health education at no charge for the fourth annual Veteran's Smile Day."It's the community coming together for a purpose and these vets in an opportunity for us to show our appreciation," said Dr. Paul Hsiao.More than 150 veterans lined up early for the clinic."We just want to see the veterans smile because they gave us freedom. We want to give them something smile back about," said Dr. Aaron Noordmans.In addition to the immediate services performed today, providers will do follow up care for anyone who needed it.