Free toy train rides for kids at River Park this Sunday

With just seven days to go now until Christmas you can bet Santa has been quite busy at the River Park shopping center in North Fresno.In addition to taking photos with all the good little boys and girls, he's also been doing some shopping.But now, whenever his feet get tired from walking store to store, he can get around in a toy train.And kids can too!This Sunday, December 23rd, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. kids have the chance to catch a ride on a small train as it travels throughout the River Park shopping center - and it's all free.No tickets required!