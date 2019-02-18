Fresno looks to upgrade parking with 'smart meters'

Fresno is working to upgrade its parking meters, including the ones downtown.Right now, city leaders are taking bids for a project to install "smart meters" which would accept credit and debit cards as payment instead of coins only.Bids are due mid-March, and city spokesperson Mark Standriff says more than a dozen vendors have already expressed interest.If council members approve the funding, we could have new meters downtown by late summer.The city council is also considering the creation of a "parking authority" to control all city parking operations and infrastructure