Fresno looks to upgrade parking with 'smart meters'

Right now, city leaders are taking bids for a project to install "smart meters" which would accept credit and debit cards as payment instead of coins only.

Fresno is working to upgrade its parking meters, including the ones downtown.

Bids are due mid-March, and city spokesperson Mark Standriff says more than a dozen vendors have already expressed interest.

If council members approve the funding, we could have new meters downtown by late summer.

The city council is also considering the creation of a "parking authority" to control all city parking operations and infrastructure
