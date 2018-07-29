Fresno officers got in the ring for a good cause

Boxing fundraiser was held at Tower Theater, supporting the children of Officer Scanlan and Officer Davila.The action began just after 7 p.m. on Saturday with nine amateur boxers competing in the ring.Several of those boxers were law enforcement and correctional officers.The proceeds from the event went directly to the children of Officer Scanlan and Davila so that they can go to college.The correctional officers were injured in a shooting back in 2016 when a gunman opened fire at the Fresno County Jail.