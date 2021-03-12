Fresno Street Eats bringing food trucks to Table Mountain Casino this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Table Mountain Casino and Fresno Street Eats are teaming up to host several local food trucks at the casino this weekend.Fresno Street Eats and the casino hosted a similar event in February in hopes of becoming an outdoor dining destination for the foothill community.The event will now continue each weekend indefinitely.There will be outdoor seating in a breezeway in the lot between the trucks and the casino.You can head out there from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Friday. The trucks will also be out there Saturday from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm and Sunday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm.