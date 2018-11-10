Group of Valley veterans taking aim at special prize

The veterans are part of a free archery program at Break the Barriers and they are competing in a special tournament.Organizers say veterans gravitate towards archery, but so do a lot of kids.The Junior Olympic Archery Development program also held a tournament on Saturday, and as usual at Break the Barriers, they even made it easy for a competitor with a physical ailment."At Break the Barriers, we pride ourselves in inclusion and working with students with all abilities. As you can see we have one student here who has been competing, has been in class all the time, but he broke his finger last week," said Break the Barriers Heather Fite.The kids go to Las Vegas for a national competition in February.Break the Barriers offers all its programs free to veterans.