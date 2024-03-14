Central Unified students interview veterans for special project

A patriotic project between students and Valley veterans premiered Wednesday night in Fresno.

A patriotic project between students and Valley veterans premiered Wednesday night in Fresno.

A patriotic project between students and Valley veterans premiered Wednesday night in Fresno.

A patriotic project between students and Valley veterans premiered Wednesday night in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A patriotic project between students and Valley veterans premiered Wednesday night in Fresno.

Central Unified teens interviewed our nation's heroes about their military experiences.

The touching and at times, tearful videos were shown at the Fresno Elks Lodge.

Student interviewers from Pershing Continuation High School recorded their conversations with local veterans who served our country in wars and conflicts since 1950.

Each veteran-video will be placed in a permanent archive at the Legion of Valor Museum.

The project has been running for at least six years, and organizers say it's a rewarding experience on both sides of the camera.

"It is amazing to hear their stories, their experiences and how it was for them," says Yaritzel Flores.

The project is funded by a grant from the Elks National Foundation.

Central Unified and The Fresno Elks Lodge host the video project every March.

Valley veterans interested in sharing their stories can contact the lodge.