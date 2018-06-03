GRADUATION

Hundreds of grads take part in 25th African American high school recognition ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

The event held at the save mart center acknowledged graduates from high schools throughout the Valley. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The event held at the Save Mart Center acknowledged graduates from high schools throughout the Valley who have reached noteworthy milestones in their education.

The San Joaquin Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted the event and raised $40,000 in scholarships almost doubling this year's goal.

"Those 367 students are showing that they've made great waves in completing their high school education. All of them have a plan to go to college or a trade school and we even have three enrolled in the service," said Education Development Committee Lisa Nichols.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the ceremony and News Director Mike Carr awarded scholarships to students.

Action News wishes all students the best in their next endeavors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsAfrican Americansgraduation
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GRADUATION
Orosi High tied for the highest graduation rate in all of Tulare County
105-year-old man receives college diploma
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
Identical twin New Jersey valedictorians headed to MIT together
More graduation
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News