Hundreds of grads take part in 25th African American high school recognition ceremony

The event held at the Save Mart Center acknowledged graduates from high schools throughout the Valley who have reached noteworthy milestones in their education.The San Joaquin Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted the event and raised $40,000 in scholarships almost doubling this year's goal."Those 367 students are showing that they've made great waves in completing their high school education. All of them have a plan to go to college or a trade school and we even have three enrolled in the service," said Education Development Committee Lisa Nichols.ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the ceremony and News Director Mike Carr awarded scholarships to students.Action News wishes all students the best in their next endeavors.