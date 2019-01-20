Jurassic period comes to life in prehistoric exhibit at Fresno Fairgrounds

The Fresno Fairgrounds went back in time this weekend as dinosaurs came to life during Jurassic Tour.The animatronic show featured dozens of prehistoric beasts and gave families a chance learn about how they walked the earth through educational activities and virtual reality.Other exhibits included a Dino-Dig where kids got the chance to be young paleontologists and discover fossils.If you missed your chance to see the dinosaurs in person on Sunday, the Jurassic Tour will be held at the Fairgrounds and the Visalia Convention Center on Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.