Latino Life: RAWW event offers support for women

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Women have a place to be themselves without judgment and also talk about some tough topics.Real Authentic Women Wellness or RAWW is holding a new RAWWtalks on November 16, 2019, in Downtown Fresno.Diana Diaz is the founder of RAWW and created the non-profit intending to build courageous women while enhancing women's mental, physical, sexual and spiritual health.Diaz sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on October 17 to discuss the importance of having a platform to open up about topics like sex, anxiety and depression, topics once considered taboo.The new RAWWtalks will have a spiritual theme and include keynote speakers Ana Flores Founder of the #WEALLGROW Latina Network and Dari Luna, Artist & Spiritual Guide Dariana Moriera.