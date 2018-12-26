DONATIONS

Local nonprofits hope to ring in new year with some final donations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
We're less then a week away from ringing in the New Year and local non-profits are hoping to get some final donations before the stroke of midnight.

The Poverello House in Downtown Fresno wants to enter 2019 with ample resources.

CEO Cruz Avila says donations this year haven't been so steady and as a result, they're a little behind.

"That's where I kind of give that rating of 7 out of 10. Last year we were a little bit higher and when you say 7 that is a pretty good number, but in the nonprofit world it is always good to hit that level 10," said Avila.

According to Avila they're good when it comes to monetary donations, but lacking in warm clothes.

They put together "warming kits" for the homeless, but they don't have enough heavy coats to go around.

"We are still layered and fully layered and still cold so imagine our homeless population," he said.

The Poverello House serves between 100 to 200 people a day.

It provides food, shelter and much more for those in need.

Avila hopes more people get out and give back next year.

"I want 2019 to be a volunteering year for folks. For them to come out and really see what it is that the Poverello House is doing," Avila said.

Next door the Fresno Rescue Mission is in search of some final funding.

"We need to add another 1,000 donors every year in order to keep us sustainable," said Chief Operating Officer Rob Cravy.

Cravy says they need $1 million in the bank before 2018 comes to a close.

Without that, they won't be able to operate for the first half of next year.

"The last quarter of the year is really the greatest income generator to help push us through all of next year and get us through next summer," he said.

What is certain is that both nonprofits are incredibly thankful for the community support.

They say they're optimistic about hitting their goals.
