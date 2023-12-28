End of year giving to organizations in Central California

Officials said a donation makes a difference in services for a non-profit, but it's also life-changing for people needing help.

Some organizations across the Central Valley are making a final push for donations.

Some organizations across the Central Valley are making a final push for donations.

Some organizations across the Central Valley are making a final push for donations.

Some organizations across the Central Valley are making a final push for donations.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some organizations across the Central Valley are making a final push for donations.

In Merced County, the small community of Planada was hit by a severe storm in January that left several people displaced after a flood swept through, destroying dozens of homes.

One of the first groups to help was the American Red Cross. The national non-profit said they are there for people in their time of need.

"We receive very little government funding, and all the work we do comes from people and the generosity of our donors. And that's what allows us to be able to support the work that we do," said American Red Cross Executive Director Lori Wilson.

The money from donations doesn't just go to big disasters but other incidents that happen right in our backyard.

"Every day, we're responding to a home fire. Here in the Central Valley, we responded to over 260 home fires just this year. We helped over 900 individuals just this year," said Wilson.

Organizations said every kind of donation counts when it comes to supporting the programs and services they offer.

"We have so many people in our community impacted by domestic violence, but we can only provide the services we provide with the support from the community," said Marjaree Mason Center CEO Nicole Linder.

She recommends reaching out to the organization you hope to help and ask them what they need.

"It's really important the community identifies what areas are closest to their heart and continue to support," said Linder.

Officials said a donation makes a difference in services for a non-profit, but it's also life-changing for people seeking assistance.

Fresno State Director Peter Robertson said a gift given to the university can be impactful to the Central Valley as a whole.

"When you support a Fresno State student, you're not just helping Fresno State. You're helping the region. Eighty percent of our alumni stay in the region and stay in the county. And when you help Fresno State, you're uplifting the region," said Robertson.

The American Red Cross has generous donors who have decided to match donations until the end of this year.

Officials said it's all to inspire people who want to help others.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.