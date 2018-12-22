COMMUNITY

New plaza opens in SW Fresno, a space to invest in the community

EMBED </>More Videos

New plaza opens in SW Fresno, a space to invest in the community

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Purple and gold are the colors of Christmas this year in Southwest Fresno and the kids are loving it.

"I got a backpack. I got a gingerbread house."

Candy gingerbread trees grew under one tent, Fresno Police gave out coffee and breakfast under another, and Santa Claus posed for pictures before revealing his secret identity as Saint Rest Baptist Church pastor DJ Criner.

He's a driving force behind this new plaza a few hundred feet from his church.

The city and Habitat for Humanity helped members build it in less than two months -- with an eye on holding farmers markets, movies, concerts, and block parties within the confines of the plaza's gates.

RELATED: Saint Rest Baptist Church members build lasting impact with new plaza

"So that families and communities can feel safe but also feel the same love that other sides of town have. So we kind of mimicked what SF and Boston have which is a whole lot of outside plazas that were built by the community," said pastor DJ Criner.

The sweat equity of doing the construction is their investment in the plaza, and the idea is: if you invest in something, you take care of it.

"We need more of these kind of these kind of groups to show how strong this community is. You know, it supports itself and any time the city of Fresno can lend a helping hand I'm willing to be here," said Mayor Lee Brand.

And after hearing wish lists from dozens of kids, this Santa is hoping for a gift of his own.

"Santa had a conversation with Jesus Christ and Jesus Christ told Santa it's needed for a park in west Fresno. So right there behind us on this artificial turf behind us will be a park for our community," pastor Criner said.

Criner is planning to build that park between the plaza and the church with a resource center where kids can learn English as a second language or computer programming. Programs you might normally see in North Fresno, but which -- like this party -- represent a special gift to the kids of Southwest Fresno.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityparkchurchchildrenFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
Santa, Mrs. Claus stop by Fresno homes for an early Christmas
Veteran is greeted by wife after being stationed in South Korea for over a year
24th annual Community Christmas party brings toys to thousands of kids
Fresno State's University House shines during holiday season
More community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Santa, Mrs. Claus stop by Fresno homes for an early Christmas
24th annual Community Christmas party brings toys to thousands of kids
Fresno State's University House shines during holiday season
Woman turns love of goats and cheese into a profit
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Veteran is greeted by wife after being stationed in South Korea for over a year
Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey
Yosemite, federal court, FHA loans: Here are the ways the government shutdown will impact Fresno
SUV found flipped on Highway 180, police say driver was nowhere to be found
24th annual Community Christmas party brings toys to thousands of kids
Santa, Mrs. Claus stop by Fresno homes for an early Christmas
Man shot in the leg on Bulldog Lane by Fresno State
Man cheats at least 5 elderly people out of $19,000 by pretending to repair their well
Show More
5 things to know about a government shutdown
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
Dec., Jan. are the busiest months for Fresno firefighters. Here's why.
Tsunami triggered by volcano kills at least 43 in Indonesia
Athletic group benching ref who told wrestler to cut dreads
More News