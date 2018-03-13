New stop sign to be added on Shaw Ave east of Clovis

In just a few days there will be a new four-way stop at Shaw Avenue and Leonard Avenue, just east of Clovis city limits.Some signs have been posted ahead of time giving drivers a heads up that the four-way stop sign will be up starting Monday, March 19th.The city is also giving residents a heads up on social media. Some are welcoming the four-way stop saying it will make commute safer. But many residents on social media believe the stop signs will create a bigger traffic nightmare. Some even predicting there will be more accidents.