Department of Social Services to launch self-service website

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County residents who need social services like Cal-Fresh and Medi-Cal will soon start using a one-stop website.

The state says the new BenefitsCal site uses a new data system that will make the process smoother for everyone.

Until now, social service beneficiaries had to visit several websites to monitor benefits.

On September fourth, BenefitsCal.com, will launch and it's the place where people can apply, renew, and access information at their fingertips.

A tool Julissa Martinez says she is ready for, especially after her previous experiences.

"Once you click on one portal, it takes you to another portal. So having everything in one place, to me, will be great," said Julissa Martinez.

All 58 counties in the Golden State have slowly transitioned to the new database.

Kings, Madera, Mariposa and Merced counties moved in September 2021.

Tulare County made the switch earlier this year.

Fresno County is one of the last in the state to jump on board.

Fresno County Department of Social Services Deputy Director Joshua Hernandez wants everyone to know that the change will not impact their current statuses or benefits.

"What we want the public to know first and foremost is that there is going to be no impact to their case, case numbers, EBT or BIT Cards," said Joshua Hernandez.

The goal is to simplify the processes and alleviate wait times in person.

Hernandez says for those who do not have internet access will be able to access the systems by coming to one of the lobbies.

Support residents like Dolores is thankful for.

"It is good to find new ways of helping, but it's also good to respect the older ways that also help us," said Dolores.

Hernandez is asking for patience.

County employees are also learning to navigate the new system.

Office times will also be slightly different for a few days in September.

On Friday, September 1, 2023: DSS Lobbies and Call Center will be closed to the public.

On Monday, September 4, 2023: DSS Lobbies and Call Center will be closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023: DSS Lobbies and Call Center will have reduced hours from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm.

For more information, click here.