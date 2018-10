Pismo Beach is getting ready to reopen its landmark pier this weekend!A multi-million dollar restoration project kept it closed to the public for more than a year.The $8 million dollar overhaul began in March 2017 and included the upgrading of existing timber piles with steel piles, replacing timber braces, decking, and handrails.The pier will reopen Saturday morning, as part of the city's annual Clam Festival festivities.