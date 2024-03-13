Tequila Fest returning to Chukchansi Park with T-Pain, Busta Rhymes and others

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tequila Fest is returning to Chuckhansi Park for its second year.

Hip-hop artists T-Pain and Busta Rhymes will be the event headliners alongside multiple local artists this year.

"There's going to be no place quite like Downtown Fresno on May 17," said Fresno Grizzlies President Derek Franks in a press release. "With another incredible lineup featuring world-famous performers, this year's event will grow on last year's successes as we continue to make this one of the biggest annual events in the Central Valley!"

Tickets for the festival will go on sale March 14 at 10 am online and at the Chuckchansi Park Ticket Office.

General admission tickets will be available for $75, and a VIP ticket Package will be available for $150.