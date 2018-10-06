Policy for youth safety is back at the Big Fresno Fair

The Youth policy is back at the Fresno Fair after last year's success.Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older after 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays."We saw a huge amount of families here, all together and it was such a drastic change from previous years. Our police department loved it, we loved it," said Stacy Rianda, deputy manager.On Fridays and Saturdays everyone gets wristband at the gate.If it comes off you can get kicked out."Well last year is when we really saw it turn the corner form the last few days and especially being out here last night we are really starting to see those policies take effect," Lieutenant Richard Tucker of Fresno Police Department said.More Police officers are also patrolling the fair.Linda Rayne noticed them as soon as she got entered the fairgrounds.They make her feel safer."Absolutely. See them walking around making sure everyone is having a good time. I know that the wristbands are in place and people do check those if people are drinking which I know can create a little bit of ruckus too," said Linda Raney, a fair attendee.To ensure they have eyes everywhere additional security cameras were also installed across the grounds."We have 63 cameras all over the grounds that the police can now monitor directly from their office here on grounds, which has been fantastic," Rianda said.To keep everyone safe police are also asking visitors to help."See something, say something, and we are sticking with that. If you see something or something doesn't feel right to you, there are officers all over the ground, please say something to us," said Lieutenant Tucker.