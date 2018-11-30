HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Ready to be dazzled? Christmas Tree Lane reopens this weekend

Kick off the holiday spirit by soaking in the light display on Christmas Tree Lane this weekend.

KFSN staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Christmas Tree Lane is set to open for the 98th time this weekend.

It opens to the public free of charge on Saturday, December 1, 2018 and runs from 6 p.m - 11 p.m.

This will also be a walk night, so no vehicles will be allowed to drive on Van Ness Blvd between Shields and Shaw Avenues.

A second walk night is scheduled for Tuesday, December 11 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Also on walking nights, Tree Fresno will be providing shuttle rides from the northeast section of Fig Garden Village. Tickets may be purchased online at treefresno.org.

Christmas Tree Lane will remain open until December 25.
