Redwood High soccer team plays to give cancer the Red Card

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the Redwood High women's soccer team, an upcoming game means more than a win.
The team is playing to fight for an even bigger goal - to give cancer the Red Card.
"We play for the cancer patients and we want them to feel like we're there supporting them," says Savannah Travis.
Travis is one of the players going against the El Diamante High school team on Friday night for the second annual Red Card game.
This year, the game honors Jackson Ford, and Mandy Redden, two Redwoods High School students who are both currently fighting cancer.
"We can't go in their body and fight it for them, but we can support them," says Travis.
Redden was diagnosed with Anaplastic large cell Lymphoma, while Ford was told he has Stage 3 melanoma.
They watched the game from the sidelines behind them, red cards from those who donated and are supporting the two fighters.
"It makes me feel blessed and makes me happy to know all my friends still care about me and support me," says Redden.
Ciera Seasock says the Red Card game also helps raise money against the biggest opponent and the tournament helped raise more than $1,300 to go toward the American Cancer Society.
"Since they're our classmates, we want to honor them and raise money for everyone going through this," says Seasock.
Ford and Redden have a long fight ahead of them, but they plan to beat cancer with a little help from their Redwoods family.
"I know I'm going to get through it like my family did. I'm excited for the future," says Ford.
The team also honored a soccer player's grandfather, who is currently in the ICU with a recently diagnosed brain tumor.
If you want to help donate to the American Cancer society, click here.
