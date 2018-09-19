EVENTS

Reedley Fiesta introduces new mascot, Ribberto the Frog

In Reedley, frogs are jumping into the spotlight for this year’s Fiesta. The chamber of commerce introduced the new face of all the fun -- a frog mascot named Ribberto


REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) --
In Reedley, frogs are jumping into the spotlight for this year's Fiesta. The chamber of commerce introduced the new face of all the fun -- a frog mascot named Ribberto.

History was made at city hall as 10 other Reedley mascots helped welcome him to town.

The mayor even honored him with a proclamation that named Ribberto the official mascot of Fiesta.

Ribberto can been seen checking out all of Reedley's hot spots.

Frogs have been a major part of fiesta, dating back to the late 60's with the annual frog jump.

Viewers can watch a specially produced mini-series about Ribberto the Frog on the Greater Reedley Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Reedley Fiesta is October 12 and 13.
