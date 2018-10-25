CONCERT

Rock band 'Cake' performing at benefit concert in Fresno for congressional candidate Andrew Janz

EMBED </>More Videos

The Sacramento rock band 'Cake' has never performed on behalf of a political candidate but Friday, November 2nd, it will play a concert fundraiser for Janz.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The race in the 22nd congressional district has taken an unusual turn.

A rock band is coming to Fresno for a benefit concert in support of Democratic challenger Andrew Janz.

Republican Devin Nunes is the incumbent congressman from Tulare.

Democrat Andrew Janz trails in most polls but he hopes an appearance by the band 'Cake' helps to rock the vote and energizes people who don't normally cast a ballot.

The Sacramento rock band 'Cake' has never performed on behalf of a political candidate but Friday, November 2nd, it will play a concert fundraiser for Janz.

Janz listened to Cake when he was in high school so he was thrilled when the group reached out.

"They're valley natives and so they've been very active in promoting voter registration and voter participation so they wanted to come out here and energize millennials and young voters," said Congressional candidate Janz.

The Cake concert will be held at the Crest Theater in Downtown Fresno.

Cake lead singer John McCrea is on the board of Head Count whose nonpartisan mission is to register voters at concerts and other events.

"I think people have been frustrated. I grew up during a time when there was a lot of cynicism about voting and I think that is related to the fact that it's mostly incremental and emotionally unsatisfying progress," said McCrea.

But the Devin Nunes campaign was dismissive of the Cake concert.

We reached out to Congressman Nunes but his campaign manager Anthony Ratekin said they did not wish to comment on the fundraiser.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsconcertdevin nuneselection 2018votingFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONCERT
Keith Urban serenades dying fan in private concert
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
10-year old musician takes the stage with the Foo Fighters
New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour to kick off in 2019
More concert
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Your Weekend
Gaston Middle School fighting hunger on campus with food pantry
Two new restaurants opening up in North Fresno
South Valley students learn life-saving techniques through 'Stop the Bleed Program'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Battle brewing in Fresno to pass measure on taxing marijuana for medicinal purposes
Police arrest two Reedley High students after loaded gun found in locker
Yosemite Park Rangers recover two bodies from a fall at Taft Point
One man dead from apparent gunshot wound, Chowchilla PD says
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Pipe bomb scare widens with 3 additional devices sent to Joe Biden, Robert De Niro
Mom missing after leaving her kids in Houston store
Man accused of dumping soiled diapers across NJ roads
Show More
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Mega Millions ticket seller plans to share bonus
Chowchilla Police released body-cam video from controversial arrest
Mother demands answers after daughter dies at NJ rehab facility
Madera Police arrest man connected to stolen U-Haul in Bakersfield.
More News