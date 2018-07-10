The Rosa Brothers Milk Company has announced that they will hold a launch party at their Tulare store for their newest flavor-- Horchata.The fiesta-themed party will feature free tastings of the new flavor and all other products, a gift certificate giveaway, music, and activities. There will also be tacos for sale from Tacos Galacticos and ice cream. Plus, guests who buy a quart-sized Horchata will receive a free ice cream cone."We are very excited to launch our newest flavor! Horchata is our newest addition to our flavored milk line and is perfect over ice," states Noel Rosa, President of Rosa Brothers Milk Company. "Offering this traditional favorite in Rosa Brothers Milk Company's trademark glass bottles gives consumers a fresh, ice-cold and environmentally friendly beverage made with real California milk."The launch party will be held on July 20th at the Rosa Brothers Milk Company Creamery Store, 2400 South K Street in Tulare from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.The new flavor will hit store shelves starting July 16th.