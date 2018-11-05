RUIZ FOODS

Ruiz Foods team members donated over 2,000 lbs of food to community organizations

Ruiz Foods team members in Dinuba collected thousands of pounds of non-perishable food items to make sure people in the community do not go a day without food.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Blanca Santana, who is the community relations administrator, said this is part of their Ruiz Cares Program. They encourage team members to volunteer and give back to the community.

"It's great to see how our team members want to give out of their own pocket and are caring enough to do so," she said.

Throughout October they collected 2,850 pounds of non-perishable food, just over 1,000 pounds went to College of the Sequoias.

On Monday morning they picked up the donation.

"This warms my that other people see that this is so valuable and important and we just want to help our COS students accomplish their goals," said Cynthia Norvall who is the school nurse and pantry coordinator at the college.

She added the pantry is important because hundreds of students need help each month.

Norvall mentioned in October 264 students utilized the pantry.

In addition to the food College of the Sequoias received a couple hundred hygiene items to give out to their students.

Open Gate Ministries is also receiving a donation. They will swing by on Tuesday to pick it up.

Roger Neufeld, who is the board president, said the donation is helpful since they feed nearly 600 families a month.

"These employees are really blessing a lot of people by what they do. This is a wonderful thing. When you help other people you are really helping yourself too," Neufeld said. "Like the bible says it's more blessed to give than to receive".

Since 2015, Ruiz Foods team members have collected over 8,000 lbs of food which has been donated to COS, Open Gate and Visalia Emergency Aid Council.
