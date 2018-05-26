FOOD BANK

Save Mart shoppers boost Fresno Food Bank donations

Save Mart kicked off its Peanut Butter Roundup, offering a buy one, give one promotion. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Save Mart shoppers are giving a boost to the Fresno Food Bank without spending an extra penny.

The grocery store kicked off its Peanut Butter Roundup, offering a buy one, give one promotion on Jiff, Adams, and Sunny Select brands of peanut butter.

If you buy a jar, you get a free jar to donate to the Community Food Bank.

It is the fifth year Save Mart has done this, and they try to time it for the beginning of summer when food bank shelves start getting empty and thousands of children lose their school lunch programs.
