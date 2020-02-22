Self-Help Enterprises has new program designed to get safe drinking water to families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If a natural disaster strikes, families can be left high and dry. One organization has a new program that offers relief to local families.Self-Help Enterprises has a new Emergency Services program designed to get safe drinking water to families in need.Tami McVay, the Emergency Services Program Manager at Self-Help joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios to talk about these new services.