Self-Help Enterprises has new program designed to get safe drinking water to families

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If a natural disaster strikes, families can be left high and dry. One organization has a new program that offers relief to local families.

Self-Help Enterprises has a new Emergency Services program designed to get safe drinking water to families in need.

Tami McVay, the Emergency Services Program Manager at Self-Help joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in the ABC30 studios to talk about these new services.

