The Marjaree Mason Center needed diapers, and ABC30 viewers stepped up

By James W Jakobs
You did it, Central Valley!

An update to a story we told you about the Marjaree Mason Center, which was in need of size 5 and 6 diapers.

The center says the Valley stepped up with a great response with plenty of diapers that were immediately dispersed to the people that needed them.

In addition to that, several businesses are stepping up to hold diaper drivers in the coming weeks.

The center is very thankful for all the support.

The Marjaree Mason Center is Fresno County's only dedicated provider of domestic violence shelter and support services, including education for victims and youth.
