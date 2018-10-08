BIG FRESNO FAIR

Things to do at the Big Fresno Fair that are free

EMBED </>More Videos

Things to do at the Big Fresno Fair that are free

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some of the best things to do at the Big Fresno Fair are free.

Families can enjoy Ag Ventures and learn more about life on the farm for free.

But if you haven't been to the Fresno County Museum, take some time to walk through. It is both free and educational.

Fair visitors who need a break from the walking have found the Fresno County Museum the perfect place to rest, cool off and learn about local history.

The second floor has several new displays. Many families were drawn to the Fresno Armenian History exhibit.

The new boxing wall honors champions from Fresno's past and present.

World Champion Jose Ramirez dropped by to check it out and catch some boxing on Sunday.

Fight fans will enjoy the trip down memory lane. Boxers featured include everyone from Hector Lizarraga to Young Corbett.

You can actually watch old clips involving the local fighters in some of their biggest bouts.

New interactive games of some of your childhood favorites have been a big hit. They're also free.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbig fresno fairFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BIG FRESNO FAIR
Local non-profits showcasing what they do at the Big Fresno Fair
Policy for youth safety is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Fun and free events at the Big Fresno Fair
More big fresno fair
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Local non-profits showcasing what they do at the Big Fresno Fair
Policy for youth safety is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Two local high schools put rivalry aside for a good cause
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
California dioceses list 34 priests accused of sex abuse
Clovis restaurant owner offering a $100 reward to find a couple that 'dined & dashed'
Sign confrontations, thefts, and threats: Campaign crime caught on camera
Hanford may turn downtown building into homeless service center
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
Man accused of throwing his bodily fluids on store clerk
Early voting has begun in Fresno County
Show More
Naked man arrested in Northwest Fresno on suspicion of burglary
Car goes airborne, crashes into home fences in Fowler
2 men arrested for $26,000 property and equipment theft
Truck flips through air, lands on car in Arizona
Family demands accountability after motorcyclist hits fridge
More News