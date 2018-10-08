Things to do at the Big Fresno Fair that are free

Some of the best things to do at the Big Fresno Fair are free.Families can enjoy Ag Ventures and learn more about life on the farm for free.But if you haven't been to the Fresno County Museum, take some time to walk through. It is both free and educational.Fair visitors who need a break from the walking have found the Fresno County Museum the perfect place to rest, cool off and learn about local history.The second floor has several new displays. Many families were drawn to the Fresno Armenian History exhibit.The new boxing wall honors champions from Fresno's past and present.World Champion Jose Ramirez dropped by to check it out and catch some boxing on Sunday.Fight fans will enjoy the trip down memory lane. Boxers featured include everyone from Hector Lizarraga to Young Corbett.You can actually watch old clips involving the local fighters in some of their biggest bouts.New interactive games of some of your childhood favorites have been a big hit. They're also free.