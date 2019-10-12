valley focus

Valley Focus: A Night of Wine, Food, Music to Benefit UCP Central California

By Aurora Diaz
Calling all foodies and wine lovers! A special fundraiser will help satisfy your taste buds.

Pulling Strings will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. Known as a "friend-raiser" proceeds benefit UCP Central California.

Keith Allen is a chef and board member of UCP Central California. He joined his spouse, Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC3O studios

to discuss the event and the services UCP provides. Pulling Strings includes culinary creations, fine wines plus music. You can also bid on silent auction items.

UCP Central California helps advance the independence of children and adults with special needs.

Pulling Strings

Clovis Veterans Memorial District

808 4th Street

Clovis, CA 93612

Reserve your tickets at (559) 221-8272

https://www.ucpcc.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvalley focuseventscommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: Daughter of Muhammad Ali Headlining Fresno Event
Valley Focus: Support For Female Veterans At Stand Up
Valley Focus: What to Expect at 30th Civil War Revisited
Valley Focus: Honoring Women While Helping Survivors of Abuse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Briceburg Fire: 5,100 acres, 40 percent contained
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
How SoCal wildfire affects travelers heading to LA from the Valley
Ice Cube concert start time pushed back due to SoCal wildfire traffic delays
Officials say California man dependent on oxygen did not die because of PG&E outages
PG&E: More than 1,800 customers without power in northeast Fresno
VIDEO: South Valley kids drive past SoCal wildfire on bus ride home
Show More
Kids hiding their vaping devices in plain sight, county survey says
Clovis PD looks to combat crime with help of Ring doorbell cameras
City of Tulare installs stop signs at multiple locations after public requests
New app gives students access to e-books without library card
Trump administration's acting homeland security secretary steps down
More TOP STORIES News