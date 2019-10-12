Valley Focus: A Night of Wine, Food, Music to Benefit UCP Central California

Calling all foodies and wine lovers! A special fundraiser will help satisfy your taste buds.Pulling Strings will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. Known as a "friend-raiser" proceeds benefit UCP Central California.Keith Allen is a chef and board member of UCP Central California. He joined his spouse, Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC3O studiosto discuss the event and the services UCP provides. Pulling Strings includes culinary creations, fine wines plus music. You can also bid on silent auction items.UCP Central California helps advance the independence of children and adults with special needs.Clovis Veterans Memorial District808 4th StreetClovis, CA 93612Reserve your tickets at (559) 221-8272