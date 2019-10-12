Valley Focus: Support For Female Veterans At Stand Up

Female active duty service members and veterans in the valley have an opportunity to connect with resources.The 6th Annual Central Valley Women's Stand Up is Monday, October 14, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pardini's Catering and Banquets in North Fresno.The group called Central Valley Veterans is teaming up with other organizations to address concerns of women veterans and active duty female service members.Some of the resources available include clothing, food, haircuts, transportation and childcare. The goal is to build life long supportive relationships with their sisters in arms.Deb Riordan and Kimberly Raymond with Central Valley Veterans visited the ABC30 studios October 10, 2019 and discussed details on the Stand Up and other events with Valley Focus host, Liz Harrison.October 14, 2019Pardini's2257 W. Shaw AvenueNorth Fresno(559) 281-07846th Annual Women Veterans' Stand UpThe 2019 CVWSU will include empowering dialogue, seminars, an all-female professional panel and focus group sessions, led by state and local professionals, all addressing the unique concerns of women Veterans and current female service members. CVV will also be presenting its Annual Central Valley Woman Veteran of the Year award as well as a Service to Veterans award to a deserving local non-veteran woman who has gone above and beyond in support of all Veterans.Due to its overwhelming success in serving the women Veteran community for the past five years, the Women's Stand Up is now included in State, Regional and local community event calendars for organizations offering services to women and Veterans.Women Veterans and Active-Duty female service members in need of transportation should contact Deborah Riordan, Central Valley Veterans by calling (559) 281-0784 or connect via email, at: deborahriordan@yahoo.com.