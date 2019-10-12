valley focus

Valley Focus: Support For Female Veterans At Stand Up

By Aurora Diaz
Female active duty service members and veterans in the valley have an opportunity to connect with resources.

The 6th Annual Central Valley Women's Stand Up is Monday, October 14, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pardini's Catering and Banquets in North Fresno.

The group called Central Valley Veterans is teaming up with other organizations to address concerns of women veterans and active duty female service members.

Some of the resources available include clothing, food, haircuts, transportation and childcare. The goal is to build life long supportive relationships with their sisters in arms.

Deb Riordan and Kimberly Raymond with Central Valley Veterans visited the ABC30 studios October 10, 2019 and discussed details on the Stand Up and other events with Valley Focus host, Liz Harrison.

Central Valley Women's Stand Up

October 14, 2019

Pardini's

2257 W. Shaw Avenue

North Fresno

(559) 281-0784

https://www.centralvalleyveterans.org/

6th Annual Women Veterans' Stand Up

The 2019 CVWSU will include empowering dialogue, seminars, an all-female professional panel and focus group sessions, led by state and local professionals, all addressing the unique concerns of women Veterans and current female service members. CVV will also be presenting its Annual Central Valley Woman Veteran of the Year award as well as a Service to Veterans award to a deserving local non-veteran woman who has gone above and beyond in support of all Veterans.

Due to its overwhelming success in serving the women Veteran community for the past five years, the Women's Stand Up is now included in State, Regional and local community event calendars for organizations offering services to women and Veterans.

Women Veterans and Active-Duty female service members in need of transportation should contact Deborah Riordan, Central Valley Veterans by calling (559) 281-0784 or connect via email, at: deborahriordan@yahoo.com.

WHAT: 6TH Annual Women's Stand Up

WHEN: October 14, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Pardini's Catering & Banquets, 2257 W Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93711

Keynote Speaker: U.S. Army Veteran and Madera County District Attorney, Sally O. Moreno
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvalley focuscommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: A Night of Wine, Food, Music to Benefit UCP Central California
Valley Focus: Daughter of Muhammad Ali Headlining Fresno Event
Valley Focus: What to Expect at 30th Civil War Revisited
Valley Focus: Honoring Women While Helping Survivors of Abuse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Briceburg Fire: 5,100 acres, 40 percent contained
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
How SoCal wildfire affects travelers heading to LA from the Valley
Ice Cube concert start time pushed back due to SoCal wildfire traffic delays
Officials say California man dependent on oxygen did not die because of PG&E outages
PG&E: More than 1,800 customers without power in northeast Fresno
VIDEO: South Valley kids drive past SoCal wildfire on bus ride home
Show More
Kids hiding their vaping devices in plain sight, county survey says
Clovis PD looks to combat crime with help of Ring doorbell cameras
City of Tulare installs stop signs at multiple locations after public requests
New app gives students access to e-books without library card
Trump administration's acting homeland security secretary steps down
More TOP STORIES News