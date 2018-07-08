LATINO LIFE

Valley woman crowned Miss Perú USA 2019

Camila Escribens was recently crowned Miss Perú USA 2019 and soon hopes to win an even bigger title. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A young valley woman is getting ready for the national spotlight, both here in the USA and in her native Perú.

Camila Escribens was recently crowned Miss Perú USA 2019 and soon hopes to win an even bigger title.

Camila stopped by Action News on Thursday, and with her shiny new crown securely fastened, the 19-year-old says it is all finally starting to sink in.



"I was so shocked. This was my first pageant. I never expected to win, so I tried my hardest."

Its been a whirlwind year for Camila. First, a trip to New York to audition for Miss Perú USA, and Then a trip to Miami, Florida where just last week she was crowned by Miss Perú herself, during a special ceremony.

Camila says she's finally fulfilling a long-time dream.

"I have always been interested in modeling and pageants since I was a little kid."

At the end of the month, the Clovis North graduate will leave for her native Perú to begin training for that country's national pageant.

"I'm not sure what to expect. I am really excited, but also nervous."

The trip will be a chance to reconnect with family.

"On my dad's side, everyone is in Perú. So, I am excited to see my family members. I haven't even met half of them!"

Pageants are serious business in the South American country, and while she's nervous, Camila is also confident that she's got what it takes to win.

"This whole thing is top notch girls, who train their whole life for Miss Perú," said Camila. "So it will be tough for me but I have faith, and if I win, I go to Miss Universe."

Her new title has made her quite popular on social media, amassing more than 10,000 followers on Instagram in just a few weeks.


No doubt she'll become even more popular if she wins miss Perú and then competes for miss universe.

Her platform will be domestic abuse awareness.

Camila is currently studying business at Long Beach in Southern California and says she may one day follow in her parent's footsteps.

Her family owns Limón Peruvian Cuisine in Northwest Fresno, and she too would like to operate a business one day.
