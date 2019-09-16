events

Wine, craft beer tasting in Fig Garden to benefit Habitat for Humanity

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fig Garden Village is hosting its annual wine walk and craft beer tasting on Thursday.

More than 20 wineries and several local breweries are serving tastings at the 9th annual Wine Walk.

All proceeds will go towards Habitat for Humanity and its mission to build affordable housing for Fresno County residents.

Restaurants in the shopping center will be open, providing food pairings and live entertainment.

The Wine Walk will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tickets are $30.
