Local yogis spent some time outside in downtown Fresno practicing poses to raise money for men's health

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fundraising yoga class pop-up was hosted by Blue Moon Yoga at the Cultural Arts District Park on Monday.

The donation-based class supported the Movember Foundation, which raises money for men's health.

This foundation's fund is helping transform how health services reach and support men through its various projects.

To learn more and to donate click here.
