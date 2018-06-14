Your Weekend

Whine and Noses

Juneteenth Jazz and Blues Celebration

San Joaquin River Sunset Tour

Donuts with Dad

Walk N Wiffle

Foam Glow 5k

Hearts On Fire Rock N Roll Choir

Western Sierra Nursey in Oakhurst is hosting Whine and Noses this Friday.Eat tacos and sip on wine and margaritas to help raise money for the Eastern Madera County SPCA.Tickets are $15.Juneteenth Jazz and Blues Celebration is happening in Downtown Fresno this Friday and Saturday.Taste a variety of delicious cuisines and dance to jazz and blues by local artists.This free event is being held at Fulton and Mariposa streets.Kayak down the San Joaquin River with your family and friends on Friday.This sunset tour will take you through calm and exciting stretches of the river. The cost is $40.If you miss this Friday don't worry, they're happening every Friday for the next couple months.Treat your dad to donuts and coffee this Saturday at the Sierra Vista Mall.He'll even get to hang out with Reptile Ron and robots from Mega Legends.This free event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the mall's center court.Get a good work out and help a great cause. This Saturday is Walk and Wiffle at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.Tickets start at $10 for walkers and 15 for players.It's a fundraiser for UCP of Central California.Foam Glow 5k is this Saturday. Run or walk your way through the course while getting blasted with glowing foam that will be lit up by backlights.This run is for all ages and starts at 8:30 p.m.It cost $20 to enter.Take dad to see Hearts On Fire Rock N Roll Choir this Sunday at Engelman Cellars.The group will perform a concert outdoors in vineyard par.No tickets needed and there will be food for sale -- don't forget your chairs and blankets!