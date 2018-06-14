Your Weekend

Whine and Noses
Western Sierra Nursey in Oakhurst is hosting Whine and Noses this Friday.
Eat tacos and sip on wine and margaritas to help raise money for the Eastern Madera County SPCA.
Tickets are $15.
For more information, click here.
Juneteenth Jazz and Blues Celebration
Juneteenth Jazz and Blues Celebration is happening in Downtown Fresno this Friday and Saturday.
Taste a variety of delicious cuisines and dance to jazz and blues by local artists.
This free event is being held at Fulton and Mariposa streets.
For more information, click here.
San Joaquin River Sunset Tour
Kayak down the San Joaquin River with your family and friends on Friday.
This sunset tour will take you through calm and exciting stretches of the river. The cost is $40.
If you miss this Friday don't worry, they're happening every Friday for the next couple months.
For more information, click here.
Donuts with Dad
Treat your dad to donuts and coffee this Saturday at the Sierra Vista Mall.
He'll even get to hang out with Reptile Ron and robots from Mega Legends.
This free event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the mall's center court.
For more information, click here.
Walk N Wiffle
Get a good work out and help a great cause. This Saturday is Walk and Wiffle at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.
Tickets start at $10 for walkers and 15 for players.
It's a fundraiser for UCP of Central California.
For more information, click here.
Foam Glow 5k
Foam Glow 5k is this Saturday. Run or walk your way through the course while getting blasted with glowing foam that will be lit up by backlights.
This run is for all ages and starts at 8:30 p.m.
It cost $20 to enter.
For more information, click here.
Hearts On Fire Rock N Roll Choir
Take dad to see Hearts On Fire Rock N Roll Choir this Sunday at Engelman Cellars.
The group will perform a concert outdoors in vineyard par.
No tickets needed and there will be food for sale -- don't forget your chairs and blankets!
For more information, click here.
