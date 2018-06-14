WEEKEND GUIDE

Your Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration. (KFSN)

By
Whine and Noses
Western Sierra Nursey in Oakhurst is hosting Whine and Noses this Friday.

Eat tacos and sip on wine and margaritas to help raise money for the Eastern Madera County SPCA.

Tickets are $15.

For more information, click here.


Juneteenth Jazz and Blues Celebration
Juneteenth Jazz and Blues Celebration is happening in Downtown Fresno this Friday and Saturday.

Taste a variety of delicious cuisines and dance to jazz and blues by local artists.

This free event is being held at Fulton and Mariposa streets.

For more information, click here.


San Joaquin River Sunset Tour
Kayak down the San Joaquin River with your family and friends on Friday.

This sunset tour will take you through calm and exciting stretches of the river. The cost is $40.

If you miss this Friday don't worry, they're happening every Friday for the next couple months.

For more information, click here.


Donuts with Dad
Treat your dad to donuts and coffee this Saturday at the Sierra Vista Mall.

He'll even get to hang out with Reptile Ron and robots from Mega Legends.

This free event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the mall's center court.

For more information, click here.


Walk N Wiffle
Get a good work out and help a great cause. This Saturday is Walk and Wiffle at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.

Tickets start at $10 for walkers and 15 for players.

It's a fundraiser for UCP of Central California.
For more information, click here.


Foam Glow 5k
Foam Glow 5k is this Saturday. Run or walk your way through the course while getting blasted with glowing foam that will be lit up by backlights.

This run is for all ages and starts at 8:30 p.m.

It cost $20 to enter.

For more information, click here.


Hearts On Fire Rock N Roll Choir
Take dad to see Hearts On Fire Rock N Roll Choir this Sunday at Engelman Cellars.

The group will perform a concert outdoors in vineyard par.

No tickets needed and there will be food for sale -- don't forget your chairs and blankets!

For more information, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc30 communityweekend guideFresnoFresno CountyClovisMadera CountyOakhurst
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEEKEND GUIDE
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
More weekend guide
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News