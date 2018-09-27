WEEKEND GUIDE

Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Hobbs Grove


The spookiest attraction in the valley is officially open for Halloween.

Hobb's Grove in Sanger features several acres of creepy and mysterious fun.

Hop onto the Hayride into Shadow's Keep... trek through the eerie Haunted Forest.. and make your way through the Hobb House of Scary-tales.

They are bringing back The Portal which is haunted laser tag...

Tickets for the first weekend are at a discounted price... starting at 37 dollars.

Chocolate & Coffee

In Old Town Clovis... spend an evening drinking coffee... tasting chocolate and help support The Central Valley Justice Coalition whose mission is to prevent human trafficking in the valley.

This Friday at 6 pm is their annual Coffee and Chocolate Soirre.

They are teaming up with several local chocolatiers and coffee roasters to bring you delicious treats and drinks.

Tickets start at 45 dollars.

Horror Art Bar

Halloween is still a few weeks out... but The Zombie Society brings you a night of terror at the Tower theater this Friday.

The Tower lounge will transform into a terrifying combination of horror movies.

They will serve up themed drinks such as blood in the water.

Admission starts at 8 dollars.

Grillin For A Cause

In the North Valley this Saturday is Grillin' for a Cause.

Chow down on delicious BBQ to raise money for pups that need a forever home.

New Beginnings For Merced County Animals is hosting this event.

Tickets are 50 dollars.. you get a trip tip dinner... with a dessert.

Craftapalooza

Get into the Fall spirit with Craftapalooza this Saturday.

You'll find all handmade items to deck out your house for the fall season...

It's be held at Tioga-Sequoia in Downtown Fresno.

It's a free event.

