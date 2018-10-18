Your Weekend

Zoo Boo at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo's most spooktacular event kicks off this Friday."Zoo Boo" is a night of family-friendly fun.The kids can trick-or-treat throughout the zoo and play games at the carnival.There are also three other days to jump in on the fun: Saturday, October 20, Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27.Kids are encouraged to dress in costume.Ticket prices:Zoo Member: Adult $16, Children $14Non-Member: Adult $18, Children $16 (2-11)Non-Member Day of Event: Adult $20, Children $18The City of Madera is hosting a free Halloween Carnival on Friday.Come dressed to impress because there's a costume contest.There will be games, arts and crafts, plus face painting for the kids.Head to Woodward Park in Fresno this Saturday for the Harvest Fest and Chili Cook-off.Attendees can taste several different chilis and pick their favorite.There is also a kid zone with free games.The event is hosted by Avila's Cancer Fund.All the money raised goes directly to cancer patients right here in the Valley.The Fresno AIDS Walk and 5K Run kicks off on Saturday Morning.Join hundreds to raise awareness and support for AIDS.All proceeds benefit The Living Room, a project of WestCare.Dress up as a creepy zombie this Saturday and crawl from to bar through Fresno's Tower District.This Saturday is the Zombie Crawl.Wristbands are $10 this gets you into all the bars.There will be drink specials.The crawl starts at 7:30 pm.Head down to Old Town Clovis on Sunday for Glorious Junk Days.You'll find vintage goods, handmade treasures, and free DIY demonstrations.Parking and admission are free.