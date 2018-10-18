WEEKEND GUIDE

Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Zoo Boo at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo's most spooktacular event kicks off this Friday.

"Zoo Boo" is a night of family-friendly fun.

The kids can trick-or-treat throughout the zoo and play games at the carnival.

There are also three other days to jump in on the fun: Saturday, October 20, Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27.

Kids are encouraged to dress in costume.

Ticket prices:
Zoo Member: Adult $16, Children $14
Non-Member: Adult $18, Children $16 (2-11)
Non-Member Day of Event: Adult $20, Children $18

Halloween Carnival in Madera

The City of Madera is hosting a free Halloween Carnival on Friday.

Come dressed to impress because there's a costume contest.

There will be games, arts and crafts, plus face painting for the kids.

Harvest Fest and Chili Cook-off at Woodward Park
Head to Woodward Park in Fresno this Saturday for the Harvest Fest and Chili Cook-off.

Attendees can taste several different chilis and pick their favorite.

There is also a kid zone with free games.

The event is hosted by Avila's Cancer Fund.

All the money raised goes directly to cancer patients right here in the Valley.

Fresno AIDS Walk and Run at Woodward Park
The Fresno AIDS Walk and 5K Run kicks off on Saturday Morning.

Join hundreds to raise awareness and support for AIDS.

All proceeds benefit The Living Room, a project of WestCare.

Zombie Crawl in the Tower District
Dress up as a creepy zombie this Saturday and crawl from to bar through Fresno's Tower District.

This Saturday is the Zombie Crawl.

Wristbands are $10 this gets you into all the bars.

There will be drink specials.

The crawl starts at 7:30 pm.

Old Town Clovis Glorious Junk Days
Head down to Old Town Clovis on Sunday for Glorious Junk Days.

You'll find vintage goods, handmade treasures, and free DIY demonstrations.

Parking and admission are free.

