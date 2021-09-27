lawsuit

Community Medical Centers sues Santé CEO, surgeons for alleged 'walkout'

The hospital system claims neurosurgeons with the medical staff group stopped providing "call coverage" for the Fresno hospital.
EMBED <>More Videos

Community Medical Centers sues Santé, surgeons for alleged 'walkout'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community Medical Centers has filed a lawsuit against the Chief Executive Officer of Santé Health and the staff of the medical group after physicians allegedly walked out on the hospital last year.

Community Medical Centers runs several hospitals in the Central Valley, including Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno, while Santé provides doctors to hospitals.

The lawsuit claims Santé neurosurgeons stopped providing "call coverage" for the downtown Fresno hospital.

Community says the neurosurgeons gave less than two days' notice of the stoppage, which "jeopardized the region's only Level 1 trauma center." and caused the hospital to "transfer critical neuro patients out of Fresno and to urgently locate replacement
neurosurgeons."

The lawsuit also claims that the stoppage caused the hospital to "transfer critical neuro patients out of Fresno" and left administrators to "urgently locate replacement neurosurgeons."

The hospital is seeking punitive and compensatory damages, saying the alleged walkout was a "breach of contract, breach of good faith and interfered with contractual relations" that had with Santé.

The hospital system says it wants a trial by jury.

Action News reached out to Santé for comment and has not yet received a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno downtownsocietylawsuitsurgeryhospitalscommunity regional medical centerhealth carenursesdoctors
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Black ex-Tesla worker who claimed racial abuse awarded $137M
Ballerina, husband accused of sexually abusing young dancers
Employees sue United Airlines over COVID vaccine mandate
Linda Evangelista claims cosmetic procedure left her 'deformed'
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News