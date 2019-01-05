EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5020668" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Community leaders holding rally for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes today

The community is joining in the effort to find the man who killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.Community leaders are holding a rally Saturday at noon at the Walmart where Jazmine was killed. From there, they will hit the neighborhoods and pass out flyers.The flyer has a sketch of the suspect, along with an image of the red truck the suspect was driving."We want to focus on mobilizing our community to find the killer of Jazmine Barnes. We have to leave no stone unturned to find who killed this baby," said Deric Muhammad, a community activist.The Harris County Sheriff's Office has received hundreds of tips, increased their presence in the area and even set up a mobile command center nearby.On Friday, deputies canvassed the neighborhood, going door-to-door. They asked residents if they had a video, saw or heard anything.Residents say it was a relief to see deputies in the area."It makes me feel great, because I want them to catch this guy. Whoever it is needs to be caught," resident Noble J. Alix Sr., said.With the killer on the loose, people are on edge."I'm just like the community, I want to know. We need to know because whoever this person is. We need them off the street," resident Mickey Berguin said.