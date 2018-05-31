Controversial professor will be back at Fresno State

Randa Jarrar created controversy when on the day of the death of former first lady Barbara Bush, she tweeted Mrs. Bush was "an amazing racist" who along with her husband raised a "war criminal." Referring to Barbara's son, former President George W. Bush.Outrage followed with petitions and threats of boycotts against Fresno State.University President Joseph Castro held public meetings and launched an investigation.But as Vice Provost Robert Harper reminds us, "Based on President Castro's announcement after the investigation, we looked into the matter and decided she hasn't really violated any Cal State University or Fresno State University policies, so no disciplinary action was to be taken at this time."Jarrar is scheduled to teach three classes, American Literature, Advanced Fiction Writing, and Arab-American Literature. Students are signing up.Fresno State Student Sesar Sanchez said he didn't agree with Jarrar's tweets, but agreed with the school's position."I don't think she broke any school regulations or things like that, as far as what she said, I don't agree with it. But if she didn't break school regulations, then there's no reason for her not to have her job."Medical Student Leila Oueini visiting the campus library had mixed feelings about what Jarrar said."I think that she was coming from a place of ill will maybe and that speaking against the dead isn't the best route to go although defending what you believe is good at some level."Regarding Barbara Bush and the family, Jarrar also tweeted"I'm happy the witch is dead. Can't wait for the rest of her family to fall to their demise the way 1.5 million Iraqis did."Jarrar was on leave from Fresno State when the tweets were made. She irritated some when in response to critics she tweeted she had tenure and couldn't be fired.She is scheduled to be in class when classes resume in August.Harper reiterated Fresno State's position, "She is a private citizen her comments do not represent the university at all. She has her rights she is entitled to."