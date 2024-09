Vintage Days at Fresno State celebrating 50 years

The excitement is building over at Fresno State as they get ready for their annual spring festival!

The excitement is building over at Fresno State as they get ready for their annual spring festival!

The excitement is building over at Fresno State as they get ready for their annual spring festival!

The excitement is building over at Fresno State as they get ready for their annual spring festival!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The excitement is building over at Fresno State as they get ready for their annual spring festival!

Vintage Days is celebrating 50 years and the fun kicks off on Friday

We sat down with a few of the student organizers, Kirsten Martinez and Aidan Brown, to discuss all the fun in store for this year's event.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.