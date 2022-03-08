homicide

Man accused of killing 32-year-old woman in Corcoran

Man accused of killing 32-year-old woman in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Corcoran.

Investigators say early Sunday morning, officers were called to a home on Evergreen Drive by Luis Pulido-Esparza, who claimed his girlfriend had shot herself.

The 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say Pulido-Esparza told investigators he and the victim had gotten into an argument the night before, and he had woken up to the sound of a gunshot.

Detectives spent several hours searching the house, and officials say they believe the woman's death was a homicide based on evidence collected.

Investigators say there were three children inside the house at the time of the shooting.




Police arrested Pulido-Esparza on a murder charge. He was booked into the Kings County Jail.

No further information on the investigation, including a motive, was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Corcoran Police Department.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

