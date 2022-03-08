Man accused of killing 32-year-old woman in Corcoran

Investigators say early Sunday morning, officers were called to a home on Evergreen Drive by Luis Pulido-Esparza, who claimed his girlfriend had shot herself.
The 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives say Pulido-Esparza told investigators he and the victim had gotten into an argument the night before, and he had woken up to the sound of a gunshot.
Detectives spent several hours searching the house, and officials say they believe the woman's death was a homicide based on evidence collected.
Investigators say there were three children inside the house at the time of the shooting.
Family members have identified the victim as Marilu Ramirez. They say she was a mother of two boys and had a 2yo girl with Puldio-Esparza. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/w2OO2VyPr3— Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 8, 2022
In a statement Ramirez’s family said, in part, “We are saddened on the tragic loss of Marilu Ramirez. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Marilu was a joyful loving mother. She was delighted by the life she lived & adored her children.“ @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/1aCEAXD3Gu— Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 8, 2022
Police arrested Pulido-Esparza on a murder charge. He was booked into the Kings County Jail.
No further information on the investigation, including a motive, was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Corcoran Police Department.
If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.