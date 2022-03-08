Man accused of killing 32-year-old woman in Corcoran

Family members have identified the victim as Marilu Ramirez. They say she was a mother of two boys and had a 2yo girl with Puldio-Esparza. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/w2OO2VyPr3 — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 8, 2022

In a statement Ramirez’s family said, in part, “We are saddened on the tragic loss of Marilu Ramirez. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Marilu was a joyful loving mother. She was delighted by the life she lived & adored her children.“ @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/1aCEAXD3Gu — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) March 8, 2022

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Corcoran.Investigators say early Sunday morning, officers were called to a home on Evergreen Drive by Luis Pulido-Esparza, who claimed his girlfriend had shot herself.The 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Detectives say Pulido-Esparza told investigators he and the victim had gotten into an argument the night before, and he had woken up to the sound of a gunshot.Detectives spent several hours searching the house, and officials say they believe the woman's death was a homicide based on evidence collected.Investigators say there were three children inside the house at the time of the shooting.Police arrested Pulido-Esparza on a murder charge. He was booked into the Kings County Jail.No further information on the investigation, including a motive, was immediately available.Anyone with information is asked to call the Corcoran Police Department.