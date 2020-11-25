holiday travel

Amtrak officials show what to expect if you're traveling by train for Thanksgiving

By Kris Reyes
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Although top health officials are advising people not to travel this Thanksgiving amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's inevitable that not everyone will listen. Companies like Amtrak are doing there best to make it as safe as possible for those who will be using their services.

RELATED:Crowds at Fresno Yosemite International Airport smaller as Thanksgiving nears

"They were really good about letting people know ahead of time to keep their masks on. Right now they are currently cleaning up, the told us not to board, so they can wipe down surfaces I believe," said Inigo Sherwani at the Amtrak station in San Jose.

She's traveling to see her partner for her birthday.

While Amtrak is far from welcoming the millions of travelers it normally sees on Thanksgiving week, they do want their passengers to know that things have changed.

Partnering up with George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, Amtrak has developed new and enhanced cleaning measures -- including more frequent cleaning of trains and stations.

VIDEO: Will travelers follow California's new 14-day quarantine advisory?
EMBED More News Videos

At the domestic arrivals terminal at SFO, Saturday evening, we polled 12 different travelers coming into the Bay Area from all over the country to ask if they plan to follow the state's new 14-day quarantine travel advisory amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



They're also running their trains at about 50 percent capacity. Schedules and payments are accessed through an app for a contactless experience.

"I think this year, it's not about encouraging people to travel, it's about making sure that for those who need to, we are providing as safe as solution as possible," said Olivia Irvin, spokesperson for Amtrak.

UCSF epidemiologist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says train travel can be as safe as planes with the right protocols and as long as people follow the rules. He added that trains have comparable ventilation systems to planes.

Irvin says their trains have fresh air exchange, every four to five minutes.

RELATED: Local health officials urging public to be extra cautious during Thanksgiving

"So the upside, you don't have to spend time in a crowded airport," said Dr. Chin-Hong, but he warned people can also be more lax on a train.

"The train is a little less controlled, people walk up and down the train," he said.

That's his big message -- keep your masks on for the entire trip.

Sherwani says too often she sees other passengers take their masks off, as soon as they take a seat.

"I do feel safe, but I do wish that people would keep their masks on," she said.

Other tips from Dr. Chin-Hong -- try to sit next to a vent, crack open a window if you can and keep your masks on in the bathroom.

"Just don't drop your guard on a train," he said.

RELATED: Where to get a free meal on Thanksgiving Day in Fresno/Clovis
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhealthtrain safetyamtrakcoronavirusthanksgivingholiday traveltrains
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
Fresno airport sees busiest week since pandemic began
TSA screens more than 1 million passengers for 5th straight day
'Mom's worth it': US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
Valley residents weigh holiday travel as AAA predicts lowest volume in 18 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News