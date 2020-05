Coronavirus: How to clean your phone to protect yourself from COVID-19

Set an example for your children. Make handwashing part of your routine and teach kids the five easy steps for handwashing from an early age. https://t.co/wp90PNGzrg #KeepHandsClean pic.twitter.com/NhDrfHRzib — CDC Emerging Infections (@CDC_NCEZID) March 11, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- While the Centers for Disease Control says the main way for people to become infected through the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is through person-to-person contact, there is uncertainty on how long the virus can live on a hard surface.It may be for hours to days.That could make our cellphone is a source of transmission as we touch surfaces and then pick up our phones to send a text or check social media.Frequently cleaning your device is a good way to protect yourself, besides washing your hands for at least 20 seconds.The best way to disinfect your phone is to clean it with a disinfecting wipe that has at least 70% alcohol. (See CDC recommendations for disinfecting hard surfaces) "Things like Clorox wipes or Lysol wipes, those kinds of wipes that have a high disinfectant in them, they are going to break down the structure of the virus," said Claire Reilly, Senior Editor at CNET in San Francisco.Reilly warns against spraying disinfectant spray directly on the cellphone. It is best to spray it on a cloth (paper towels are considered too abrasive) and then wipe the phone clean. Be careful not to get moisture into the headphone jack and other connectors.Recently, Apple changed its recommendations to allow the use of disinfecting wipes on hard surfaces of iPhones and tablets.