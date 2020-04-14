Coronavirus

Economist predicts world could face biggest economic recession since the Great Depression

As economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic mounts, one organization is predicting the damage could be the worst the world has seen since the Great Depression.

IRS launching 'Get My Payment' tool to allow you to track status of COVID-19 stimulus check

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that in 2020, the world economy will suffer its worst year since The Great Depression of the 1930s. The IMF expects the global economy to shrink 3 percent with a rebound in 2021 not guaranteed.

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath, calling the period "The Great Lockdown," expanded on what she feels may come.

"It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since The Great Depression, surpassing that seen during the global financial crisis a decade ago," Gopinath said at a press conference.

States largely have authority over when to shut down, reopen during coronavirus pandemic

Before COVID-19 emerged as a grave threat, IMF had forecasted moderate global growth of 3.3 percent this year. IMF does predict a 5.8 percent growth for next year, but acknowledges prospects for a bounce-back are surrounded by uncertainty.

IMF's website states it's made up of representatives from 189 countries that work to foster global monetary cooperation around the world.



With many states issuing stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines, several industries like those in service, travel and restaurants have seen a serious dip in business.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this story,
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesseconomycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News