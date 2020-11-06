Should your child repeat a grade amid COVID-19 learning challenges?

"Now is a time to do a heat check on everything," said Ibrahim Firat, Chief Educational Consultant at Firat Education. "Because most schools have either released or have already released the first grading period performance reports."
It's important to understand whether or not your child is actually struggling, and Firat has a tip.
"If your child is normally an 'A' or 'B' student, but you're seeing a letter grade or lower like a 'B' or 'C', that means there is some sort of misalignment," Firat said.
RELATED: Fort Bend ISD dad says kids' grades are falling due to virtual learning
He explains that there is a difference between struggling to get work done on time and struggling to learn the concepts.
"If the parent is worried about the student getting a grade, I would talk to a teacher or the counseling office," Firat advised. "But if the question is more on the learning side, I would go to the counseling office, the pediatrician and the psychologist, who can actually counsel you before making the decision."
A student will have to repeat a grade if they fail a class or if a parent chooses to have them repeat the grade.
