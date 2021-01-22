COVID vaccine rollout ramping up again in Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is ramping up again at several Valley sites, now that hundreds of thousands of doses of Moderna have received the green light again.California health officials say they have found no scientific evidence to continue pausing a specific lot of Moderna vaccines that was linked to as many as ten allergic reactions at one site in Southern California.The reports of those allergic reactions caused concern for would-be patients, but that didn't stop Sheryl and Mike Oneal from getting their shot.Sheryl said, "I just feel relieved that I've taken that first step to be able to go out into a normal world again."Married for 36 years, the couple is excited to celebrate their next milestone in 28 days - their second dose."I miss my family so so much. I just want to hug everybody," said Sheryl.They're two of more than 50 patients at the Welbe health clinic in downtown Fresno who signed up to get the vaccine, helping them combat the virus that's overwhelmed our hospital system.Mike said, "You never know - some people just get sick and die, some people it doesn't even bother them, some people it kills them. So just out of protection...."The clinic is working to administer up to 50 vaccines per day for patients 72 and older.Meanwhile even more vaccines will roll out through Clinica Sierra Vista.The federally qualified health center serves people throughout the Central Valley, including those on low, moderate, and fixed incomes. They stopped all vaccines on Monday as a precaution after allergic reactions in San Diego were linked to a specific lot of Moderna shots.Clinica Sierra Vista PR, Tim Calahan said, "Less than 10 people had a reaction and none were life threatening. They all happened within a 15-minute window."After state guidance gave the all-clear, the agency is rescheduling those who already signed up at the Fresno County location.Calahan said, "We had to reassess things and we confirmed that Fresno County didn't receive any of that lot. We were able to get them up quicker than Kern."It'll be at least a week until you can sign up through Clinica Sierra Vista as they are still working with the 1,100 previously scheduled appointments.