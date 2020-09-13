latino life

Latino Life: Dr. Carmela Sosa shares wildfire safety and health tips

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Creek wildfire has forced thousands of evacuations and is also affecting our local air quality.

Dr. Carmela Sosa from Valley Children's Hospital shares some helpful tips.

"Number one. stay indoors as much as possible. Avoid strenuous activity outside," said Dr. Sosa.

She went on to add, "Although it's important to keep wearing a mask during this time of COVID and to protect you from COVID, know that a mask will not protect you from the harmful effect of ash and smoke. If at all possible keep a 7 to 10-day medication on hand in the event that you will still need to be evacuated."

When should you call the doctor? "If your child has any trouble breathing, is having a cough that's uncontrollable, symptoms that won't go away, child is sleepy, unable to arouse, is not eating or drinking, it's important to call your medical provider right away."

Get more tips in English and Spanish here.
