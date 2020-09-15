KLSD raises thousands of dollars for Creek Fire victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inside KLSD in Downtown Fresno, t-shirts are being printed around the clock to help the victims of the Creek Fire."It's been terrible. I grew up going to Shaver and Huntington and just the Sierra in general. It's heartbreaking. I almost can't believe it's real."Alexandra Register of LSD felt compelled to act and started a "Land that I Love" Creek Fire fundraiser.She drew the design by hand."The Sierras are truly a land that we love. People that live in the Central Valley and even those that don't live here are feeling it so deep inside of us," Register said.Hundreds answered the call to help placing orders immediately.T-shirts are being sold for adults, kids and babies.Adult shirts start at $28 and 100% of proceeds go back to the victims.Register has set up a nomination form on the KLSD Instagram so she can help those impacted."Where to find the families that need the most help. That have nobody really rallying behind them. That are in a hotel with maybe nothing, maybe they don't have insurance, that aren't going to be able to rebuild and have funds," Register said.More than 1,000 t-shirt orders have come in and are still coming in on the KLSD Instagram or website.Most came within 24 hours of when she launched the line."As of right now, I'm confident we're going to be able to donate about 25,000. So I'm just floored at the support, it's just insane. It made me cry," Register said.Register says this is the biggest fundraiser she's done and it's all because of the community.The land that I love Creek Fire fundraiser will last as long as is needed.Register hopes to help even more people in the future.